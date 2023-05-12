Metro Parks and Recreation Lifeguard Academy aims to fill lifeguard shortage in time for summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the national lifeguard shortage was expected to continue into another summer, Metro Nashville Parks and Recreation hosted a Lifeguard Academy in hopes of filling openings to keep more pools open for the summer.

The Lifeguard Academy was offered to youth in the Tony Sudekum/J.C. Napier Housing Development in an effort to give them the opportunity to learn a new skill while earning money to become a lifeguard at city pools across Davidson County.

"Twenty-five years ago, I would have loved to have a program like this in place to actually pay young people to actually try instead of volunteering time to do it...you can get paid to actually try the skill to see if if you like it or not to see how good you get at it," explained Metro Nashville Parks and Recreation Aquatics Special Programs Coordinator Antwan Majors.

Majors has been teaching life-guarding for decades and leads the program.

Metro Parks Director Monique Horton Odom said, “This groundbreaking program checks all the boxes. It provides young people in that area the opportunity to acquire a valued skill while helping fill the ongoing void of lifeguards that we experience every summer. It’s a win for the department and the city but more importantly, it’s a big win for these kids. We’ve been training lifeguards for years, but this is our first paid program thanks to the Metro Action Commission, and I am proud we have this important opportunity to offer.”

Claire Kopsky Metro Parks Aquatics Special Programs Coordinator Antwan Majors

“Partnering with the Parks Department on the lifeguard program has been a dream of our agency as many of the families we serve have children who’ve lacked the opportunity to gain such an important skill. By providing these resources we continue our commitment to improving equity and access for all communities,” said Cynthia Croom, Metro Action’s Executive Director.

The Academy also offers an additional benefit Odom explained, “According to the latest data, 60 percent of African American children cannot swim. This program will offer water safety opportunities and valuable lifesaving skills to an underserved population.”

Participants spent 10 weeks with Majors meeting at the pool for two hours every Monday through Friday.

"Don't think of it as I'm going to be doing the hard work. I'm going to be coming in here. It's gonna be tough, hard. You're gonna go at your own pace and you're gonna build up and then a lot of people are scared to get in that water. It's that it's a scary thing. But again, you're gonna be at your pace. It's gonna be easy for you, and then you're gonna build up and get better and better," said 19-year-old participant Taylan Fletcher.

Claire Kopsky The 10-week course includes conditioning in and out of the pool as well as classroom time learning the lifesaving life-guarding skills.

"[It's] definitely giving them a job. It's definitely character building. Because it takes a lot to come in and deal with this water every day. It's not easy. You know?" said Majors. "Some people think the lifeguard job itself is easy, but what it takes to get it, it's pretty grueling."

Program elements include but are not limited to:



Three hundred yards continuous swim, using the front crawl, breaststroke, or a combination of both.

Tread water for two minutes using legs only. Hands must be under armpits.

Timed event - swim 20 yards, retrieve a ten-pound brick from nine feet deep, return to the surface, and swim with both hands on the brick back to starting point in under 1 minute and 40 seconds.

Exit the water without using a ladder or steps.

Students must bring a towel, swimsuit, manual, paper, and pencil to all classes. They will also be required to have access to a computer to do the majority of study work online and pass a written test on pool safety and chemicals used.

For those interested in participating in the program, contact Antwan Majors at antwan.majors@nashville.gov or 615.256-4474.

Fifteen-year-old participant Kaiden Betts said, "It is like a great responsibility. And it's nothing to take lightly. Because I mean, people lives on the line."