Metro Police advised not to release Covenant Shooting records due to pending litigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Due to pending litigation, Metro Police said they will not be releasing records related to the Covenant Shooting at this time.

Police said that they have been advised by counsel to "hold in abeyance the release of records".

Covenant investigation update: Due to pending litigation filed this week, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has been advised by counsel to hold in abeyance the release of records related to the shooting at The Covenant School pending orders or direction of the court. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2023

Earlier this week, Tennessee Firearms Association sued the city for access to The Covenant School shooter's writings.

The lawsuit said Metro Nashville has violated the Tennessee Public Records Act after the TFA asked to see what it calls the "Manifesto" from the Covenant school shooter.