Tennessee Firearms Association sues for access to The Covenant School shooter's writings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been more than a month since the Covenant school shooting took the lives of six students and staff members.

A lot of people are still asking the same question: what did the shooter write about in the journals and hard drives found in their Nashville home?

Metro Police have said they'll release documents soon, but the Tennessee Firearms Association is now suing the city, trying to force them to release the writings.

The lawsuit says Metro Nashville has violated the Tennessee Public Records Act after the TFA asked to see what it calls the "Manifesto" from the Covenant school shooter.

Metro Police denied that request, saying those documents and the writings of the shooter were part of an open investigation.

The Tennessee Firearms Association is appealing that decision to a judge, because it says Metro Police failed to identify any underlying criminal proceeding, or even a potential defendant, with the shooter having been shot and killed by police.

Last week even Gov. Bill Lee weighed in, saying "Tennesseans need clarity" and that Metro Police Chief John Drake told him that the documents would be released to the public "very soon."

Metro Police has told NewsChannel 5 that release won't happen this week.

