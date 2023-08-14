Watch Now
Metro Police and Fire compete in first annual charity basketball game for the James Bess Foundation

Posted at 4:51 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 05:51:25-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you ever seen a competition between Nashville's Fire Department and Metro Police? Well, now you get the chance to see them go head-to-head in a charity basketball game.

It's an awesome event for a good cause. This is the first annual James Bess Foundation Basketball game fundraiser.

It'll be in the gym at KIPP Nashville College Prep School at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. Tickets are about $5 a person, but children five years old and under get in free.

Other local law enforcement take part as well, like what we've seen from the battle between Mt. Juliet Police and Fire late last year.

MNPD's guest coach will be Fisk University’s Coach Kenny Anderson and the Fire Department's guest coach will be Vanderbilt University Coach Jerry Stackhouse.

Organizers say although this tournament benefits the James Bess Foundation, it is their honor and privilege to work with first responders from the city of Nashville to put on a competitive and fun-filled event for the entire family.

