Metro Police are looking for two men who robbed and kidnapped a music executive

NASHIVLLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating the kidnapping of a music executive last week as the woman was leaving the SoHo House.

The woman was able to get away from her kidnappers and is okay, but her friends say she is still shaken up.

Metro Police say the 40-year-old woman was leaving a meeting at SoHo House just before 8 p.m. when this happened.

SoHo House is a members-only club and hotel on Houston Street in South Nashville, about 5 minutes from Geodis Park.

She was in an alley when the two robbers came up to her, both armed with guns.

The victim describes them as black men in their 20s wearing black clothing and masks.

They walked with her to her SUV parked at the intersection of Brown Street and Humprehys Street where they all got into the vehicle.

They demanded her cell phone, which had her wallet on the back of the case, and used the GPS to find banks in the area.

They told her to drive to the Regions Bank first on Nolensville Pike.

She explained to them that she only had credit cards and had never tried getting cash out of an ATM with them. They still made her attempt to get money out and were unsuccessful.

They did the same thing at the Fifth Third Bank on West End Avenue and were unsuccessful again.

They drove to a third bank, but there was no ATM.

After that, they had her contact a friend to ask for money.

Before meeting the friend, the kidnappers made the woman drive back to SoHo House where one of the men got into a dark-colored sedan.

That man followed behind the woman's SUV while the other man stayed in the front passenger seat of her car as they headed toward where the friend was supposed to meet her on West End Avenue. However, that's when the kidnappers saw the police.

She was told to drive away, and then a short time later the man in her car told her to stop so he could get out.

Police said she quickly drove back to West End Avenue where the police were.

The suspects took off with her phone and wallet.

Detectives are looking at surveillance video in the area to try to find the kidnappers. If you have any information about the kidnapping and robbery call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. You can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.