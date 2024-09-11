Metro police arrest and charge man for homicide of his girlfriend in Bellevue shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman who was fatally shot last Friday in Bellevue.

According to detectives, the boyfriend initially said his girlfriend, Autumn Joiner, shot herself, but then his story changed.

His name is Jack Becker, and he is 26 years old.

The shooting happened Friday morning inside of their apartment on Hillmeade Court by Highway 70.

Police said Becker called 911 to report that Joiner had shot herself in the head while they were in bed, but then he later said that his finger slipped into the trigger guard of a pistol causing it to discharge.

The investigation has found conflicts with Becker's version of what happened and police said evidence shows that 30-year-old Joiner was unhappy living with Becker.

Becker is in jail with a $500,000 bond.

This story will be updated as NewsChannel 5 learns more about the case.

