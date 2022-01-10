Metro police arrest teen in connection to Nashville carjackings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department detectives arrested a 15-year-old Monday after he carjacked three women in the Edgehill neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Police said the teen reportedly put a pistol to the driver’s stomach and demanded the keys to her 2022 Mercedes GLE 450.

While the victim instructed the teen and two accomplices on how to start the Mercedes, the suspects pistol whipped her before leaving the location near Villa Place, police said. The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.

With the assistance of an MNPD helicopter, detectives were able to follow the Mercedes to the 2000 block of Ed Temple Boulevard.

Police deployed a spike strip, but due to the high rate of speed, the Mercedes was involved in an accident a short distance away, police said. The driver hit by the Mercedes sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment on scene.

Authorities took the 15-year-old into custody and will face charges in juvenile court. Detectives said they believe the teen is involved in other recent carjackings.