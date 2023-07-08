Metro police arrest three men, recover stolen SUV and two guns

A lead generated by a License Plate Reader ends with three arrests and the recovery of a stolen SUV and two guns in Nashville.

Metro police say Violent Crime detectives were tipped off by an LPR that detected a stolen 2004 GMC Yukon driving on Brick Church Pike near Trinity Lane.

An MNPD helicopter crew located and followed the Yukon to an apartment on Capitol Point. The driver, 24-year-old D'Juan Bowers, and two others parked the Yukon and went inside.

The helicopter crew then saw Bowers leave and get into a different car that drove him to Jefferson Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Police say he got out of the first car there and into another SUV that drove him to clothing store on Jefferson Street.

He was then picked up by a black Ford Edge driven by 39-year-old Jason Rucker. It was then that detectives tried to move in and stop the Ford Edge, but Rucker sped away.

Police used spike strips to bring the Edge to a stop at a parking lot on Jo Johnston Avenue. They took Bowers and Rucker into custody.

MNPD says a third occupant, 22-year-old Davon Bowers, fled the stopped Edge on foot, but was caught a few blocks away.

D'Juan Bowers is facing a vehicle theft charge related to the Yukon. Davon Bowers is charged with evading arrest and felon in possession of a gun. They both also face outstanding warrants for domestic assault and aggravated burglary.

Jason Rucker is charged with felony evading arrest, and has since posted a $2,000 bond.

Police say they found multiple keys to different cars, including the GMC Yukon. They also recovered two handguns, one of which they say was stolen in Lebanon, Tennessee back in 2018.

The investigation by Metro police remains ongoing.