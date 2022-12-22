Watch Now
Metro police attempting to ID woman found shot, killed in creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are attempting to identify a woman who was found dead in a creek Wednesday with at least one gunshot wound.

A passerby discovered the remains of a woman in Drake Branch Creek near the 4000 block of Fairview Drive in northwest Nashville, says Metro police.

The Forensic Science Center determined Thursday that the victim died due to a gunshot wound.

The victim has been described as a Black woman with short hair in her 20s wearing black Adidas jogging pants with white stripes, a black coat over a Father Ryan sweater and a black Vanderbilt sweatshirt underneath. She was also wearing a purple domestic violence awareness month bracelet.

Forensic evidence showed the victim had surgery on her right arm and a brain surgery as well. Metro police says the victim "appeared to have died some days ago."

The Medical Examiner's Office is attempting to identify the victim by her fingerprints. Metro police say her description does not match anyone with a current missing person report locally.

Anyone with information about the victim is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

