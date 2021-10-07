Watch
Metro police: Car stolen from Inglewood Kroger with 1-year-old in back seat

Metro Nashville Police Department
Police believe this woman stole the vehicle on the right from an Inglewood Kroger on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
Posted at 10:09 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 23:14:01-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police said a woman stole a car from an Inglewood Kroger that had a 1-year-old inside.

Officer said the woman drove off from the grocery store at 3410 Gallatin Pike in a 2013 Ford Focus with a Tennessee license plate number of 8R66F2. A baby boy was in the back seat.

Police said this 1-year-old boy was inside a car that was stolen from the Inglewood Kroger on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

The boy's parents were inside the store shopping and reported their car and son missing around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the woman was seen with a small dog.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the woman or the car is asked to call 911.

