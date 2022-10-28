Metro police: Car suspected in deadly hit-and-run found abandoned in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman visiting Nashville was hit and killed while crossing Charlotte Pike on Thursday night. Metro police said the car believed to be involved has been found abandoned in the Germantown area.

Officers said a silver Alfa Romeo hit and killed 61-year-old Amelia Lamping as she was in a crosswalk with her husband around 9:55 p.m. The driver allegedly did not stop. Lamping was taken to a nearby hospital, but she died from her injuries. She was visiting Nashville from Ohio.

An Alfa Romeo with front-end damage that police say is consistent with the deadly crash was found abandoned on Second Avenue N. near Van Buren Street on Friday.

Anyone with information on the driver or this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.