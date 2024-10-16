Metro Police Chief says LPRs could have helped in greenway murder investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have arrested Paul Park, the man accused of shooting Alyssa Lokits, a 34-year-old woman, while she was exercising on the Mill Creek Greenway on Old Hickory Boulevard in Nashville.

The incident occurred Monday evening, when Park allegedly began following Lokits before assaulting her and leaving her near the tree line.

Chief John Drake expressed relief over the arrest.

“I hope this gives Nashville some peace of mind and some comfort that this person can't harm anyone else,” Drake said.

The investigation spanned nearly 24 hours, beginning when Lokits reportedly yelled for help, saying, “help, he's trying to rape me,” moments before gunfire erupted.

Witnesses reported seeing Park in the area where Lokits was found, aiding police in their efforts. Dash camera footage from an electric vehicle and a partial license plate provided crucial leads.

Detectives were able to apprehend Park on Tuesday as he was driving on Autumn Crossing Way not too far his Brentwood home.

While Chief Drake commended the efforts of law enforcement and the public, he noted that additional technology, specifically License Plate Readers (LPRs), could have expedited the investigation.

“I’ve been asked if the LPRs would have made a difference, and my answer is yes,” he said.

Chief Drake says Park lived close to an intersection where they plan to put a license plate reader once they're funded and ready to use.

The mayor's office acknowledged the costs associated with LPRs.

Mayor’s Deputy Director of Communications Alex Apple explaining this was a tight budget year, and funding was not yet allocated for this use, rather funding was prioritized for improving pay for MNPD officers and staff. The number of LPR cameras will ultimately depend on funding.

Apple also noted LPRs are one tool under consideration by Metro at this time.

MNPD and Finance are in discussion regarding procurement of potential LPR vendor contracts. Metro is closely coordinating with both MNPD and representatives from the community on ways to deploy LPR technology in a responsible manner to ensure the protection of Nashvillians' and their data at the forefront.

In the meantime, more patrol will be around the greenways.

