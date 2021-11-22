Metro police collecting toys at Nashville Zoo for Christmas basket program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police officers will collect toys for its Christmas basket program during the first weekend of December at the Nashville Zoo.

MNPD officers will collect toys on Saturday, December 4, and Sunday, December 5, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Zoo is offering a complementary admission ticket for every new toy donated — with a two ticket per-person limit.

According to the Zoo, kids can also drop off letters to Santa Claus that officers will deliver to the North Pole just in time for Christmas. Horses from the Mounted Patrol Division will also be there for kids to meet.

The Zoo said it will also have toys available for purchase that can be donated. The toys must be unwrapped and designed for children 12 and younger.

MNPD’s annual Christmas basket program is a charity drive that collects toys and other items for families in need during the holidays. Officers will deliver toys to more than 300 homes on the morning of December 24.