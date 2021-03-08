Metro police continue undercover operations to catch street racers around Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The "Street Racer" initiative is keeping police in Metro Nashville busy.

According to Council member Courtney Johnston, officers from across the department, including officers in a helicopter, spent six hours Saturday night patrolling areas known for drag racing and meet-ups.

Among the locations were Nissan Stadium, Tennessee Speed Sports and several neighborhood streets along I-24.

In all, police reported 25 violations including speeding, excessive engine noise, unauthorized blue lights, failure to maintain lane, proof of insurance, as well as the use of bright and dazzling lights. There were five arrests made for reckless driving, trespassing or driving without a license.

The department has been focusing on street racing for months. In September, police began increasing surveillance and monitoring social media after receiving numerous complaints.

A state legislator is trying to increase the penalty for street racing. As it stands, it is a Class B Misdemeanor, carrying up to six months behind bars and a $500 fine. House Bill 22 would change it to a Class A Misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine. It would also make it more likely that the driver's car is taken by police.