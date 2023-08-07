Metro Police crackdown on street racing during Grand Prix weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police had a busy weekend cracking down on dangerous drivers throughout Nashville.

On Saturday, Kyle Paulson, 20, from Smyrna was arrestedin south Nashville after he was caught "whipping and sliding in an orange Mustang near a group of people" on private property. Police said he is alleged to be part of a known street racing group.

Lorenzo Reyes, 20, of Springfield was also arrested Saturday in Hermitage in connection to street racing.

But resident Lake Lucas said street racing has been a growing issue in South Nashville.

"It just really looks like reckless endangerment," said Lucas. "It sounds like somebody's doing a burnout. It's just a lot of tires screeching."

Lucas lives near the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road — an area he said has become popular among street racers.

It just really makes me uneasy because I know that the people are a danger to themselves and the community and just show a general lack of respect for the neighborhood," said Lucas.

Now, as his 15-year-old son prepares to get behind the wheel Lucas worries about the dangers he'll face.

"When we're taking him out to practice it's a little nerve-wracking because he sees how dangerous the drivers are and it makes him feel uncomfortable as he learned to drive," said Lucas.

Lucas said he'd like to see more video surveillance and police presence in the area.

"We've already had people go off the road and take out our mailbox and, you know, it could be worse — they could actually hit our home," he said.