Metro Police employees involved in investigation into leaked documents now being reassigned within department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ten Metro Police employees who were investigated following the leak of the Covenant School shooter's journals are now being reassigned.

These ten individuals were part of the Threat Section of the Specialized Investigations Division.

Two detectives assigned to this division took photos of the shooter's documents as part of intelligence gathering.

After the documents were leaked to a conservative talk show in November, several officers were put on administrative assignment.

One detective who had photos no longer works at the department, and declined to be interviewed as part of investigations into the leak.

Since then, MNPD found no one currently employed was involved in the leak and the officers investigated were placed back on regular duty.

However, we now know 10 of them will transition out of that specialized division next month, and will begin working new jobs in the department.