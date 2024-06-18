Metro Police find abandoned vehicle tied to hit and run death of 47-year-old man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police may be one step closer to finding the driver involved in a fatal hit and run case that happened not far from the Nashville airport.

After days of searching for the minivan, a traffic division officer just so happened to spot it abandoned on his way home Monday night.

The driver of this 1995 to 2000 Dodge Caravan van hit and killed a 47-year-old man Saturday night. Police identified him as Rene Choc-Caal. He was crossing East Thompson Lane at Lawndale Drive at the time of the crash.

The car was found nearly 10 minutes away on I-40 east between the Donelson Pike and Stewarts Ferry Pike exits.

We recently reported another crashin this exact spot in December. In that case, a 61-year-old man was killed, but police say the driver in that case stayed on scene.

Anyone with information about the driver or the minivan in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers to help in the case.