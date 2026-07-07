Metro police find truck connected to deadly hit-and-run on Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are searching for two drivers after a 68-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run on Nolensville Pike.

Robert Powell was struck while crossing Nolensville Pike near the Harding Pike intersection just after midnight Monday. The impact threw Powell into oncoming traffic lanes, where a second driver — behind the wheel of a white sedan — ran over him. Both drivers fled the scene.

Powell was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators tracked down a Dodge Ram pickup truck at an apartment complex on Edmondson Pike. Officials say the truck has damage that matches pieces of a vehicle left behind at the crash scene.

Police are still searching for both drivers. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

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