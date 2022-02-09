Metro police hope to curb road rage violence on Interstate 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police are cracking down after seeing unusually high numbers of aggressive drivers and shootings on our interstates.

Four officers from Metro Nashville's Traffic Division will now be assigned to patrol Interstate 24 from one end of the Davidson County line to the other.

Officers will work Monday through Friday each week between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. as a preliminary response to address road rage and aggressive driving, according to a department spokesperson.

Metro police said that's just for starters, a more detailed response plan is in the works.

For some of the cases, they are hoping Crime Stoppers tips will provide better information for investigators.

The most recent incident, just last week, was random. Someone shot at a mom and her two children on I-24 E. between Hickory Hollow Parkway and Old Hickory Boulevard.

Ashley Evans had just picked up her youngest daughter from her grandparents. While driving, she looked left and saw someone shooting right at her and her daughters.

As she approached the exit for Old Hickory Boulevard, more shots were fired. She realized her oldest daughter was shot in the hand.

Evans is pleading with anyone who may have seen something on the road that night or has any information to come forward.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME and remain anonymous. You could even be eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and conviction.