Metro Police increase presence around Nashville shopping hubs for safe shopping on Black Friday

David Zalubowski/AP
Sign hangs in storefront of a clothing store in Colorsdo Mills Outlet Mall Thursday, nov. 4, 2021, in Lkewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 6:09 AM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 07:09:46-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police said officers will be keeping a close watch on all the shopping hubs in Nashville, including Opry Mills, the new Tanger Outlets, Green Hills Mall, and the Nashville West shopping center.

At all of the locations, people can expect to see officers on horseback. School resource officers will help Metro police and private security keep an eye on things, especially in parking lots.

MNPD Aviation will fly over the shopping areas starting Friday and through the weekend looking for any suspicious activity.

Metro traffic officers will monitor all of the major roads leading to shopping centers, which include Briley Parkway, I-24, and I-40. Officers will look out for speeding and aggressive drivers.

Metro police made it clear anyone caught stealing from stores or breaking into cars will be arrested and prosecuted.

The biggest goal is to make sure everyone shops safely this Black Friday.

