Metro Police investigating body found in a warehouse in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a warehouse in Antioch on Old Franklin Rd.

Metro Police were called to the scene a little after midnight.

The warehouse is a candle distributor on one side and a coffee distributor on the other.

Detectives said a manager showed up for work and noticed blood outside of the building. When he went inside he found a man dead.

The victim worked in the warehouse, but police are not sure yet if he worked for the coffee or candle side.

Police do not believe this was a workplace shooting, but are still investigating.

The warehouse is believed to be secure and requires a key.

If you happen to know anything about this, call Crime Stoppers immediately at 615-742-7463.