Metro Police investigating shooting that left 48-year-old woman dead on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a 48-year-old woman on Friday.
According to police, Uns Ali Hameed was found lying unresponsive in the street outside her Penn Meade Way residence Friday evening.
She died at the scene.
Witnesses said approximately four gunshots were heard prior to a dark sedan leaving the scene.
Anyone with information about Hameed's murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
