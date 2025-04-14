MNPS custodian killed following stabbing in the parking lot of Chadwell Elementary School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that took place Monday in the parking lot of Chadwell Elementary School.

Police say the victim was a 52-year-old custodian at the school.

According to MNPD, the stabbing appears to be domestic violence related and efforts are underway to locate the woman's estranged husband.

Police say the victim showed up for work and her husband was waiting for her.

A neighbor called police when they heard what appeared to be an attack involving a woman.

Chadwell Elementary School operations will be relocated to the former Gra-Mar Middle School at 575 Joyce Lane.

Students who ride the bus will be transported directly to the new location, and families of car riders are encouraged to drop their students off at Gra-Mar.

For students who typically walk to school, MNPS transportation will have buses stationed near Chadwell to provide transportation to the temporary site.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.