Metro Police lieutenant honored for mental health, drug safety work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State Representative John Ray Clemmons surprised Metro Police Lt. Mike Hotz with a proclamation at Central Precinct Thursday, recognizing his work in mental health intervention and drug safety.

Clemmons honored Hotz for his leadership with Nashville's ONEbox program and Narcan distribution — but also pointed to a moment that recently aired on NewsChannel 5, when Hotz talked a man off a bridge during a mental health crisis.

"You didn't just make a difference in one man's life you made a difference in a whole family and entire community. So thank you very much," Clemmons said.

Hotz credited his team with the recognition.

"Thank you very much for this honor. I very much appreciate that proclamation. The proclamation belongs to central precinct detail. This is the finest group of folks that I served with," Hotz said.

Hotz developed Nashville's ONEbox program, which led to overdose-reversal kits being installed at more than 500 locations across the city, including bars and other public venues. He recently received the Excellence in Protection Award from the DEA at a summit in Orlando.

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