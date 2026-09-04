Metro Police lieutenant honored for mental health, drug safety work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State Representative John Ray Clemmons surprised Metro Police Lt. Mike Hotz with a proclamation at Central Precinct Thursday, recognizing his work in mental health intervention and drug safety.
Clemmons honored Hotz for his leadership with Nashville's ONEbox program and Narcan distribution — but also pointed to a moment that recently aired on NewsChannel 5, when Hotz talked a man off a bridge during a mental health crisis.
"You didn't just make a difference in one man's life you made a difference in a whole family and entire community. So thank you very much," Clemmons said.
Hotz credited his team with the recognition.
"Thank you very much for this honor. I very much appreciate that proclamation. The proclamation belongs to central precinct detail. This is the finest group of folks that I served with," Hotz said.
Hotz developed Nashville's ONEbox program, which led to overdose-reversal kits being installed at more than 500 locations across the city, including bars and other public venues. He recently received the Excellence in Protection Award from the DEA at a summit in Orlando.
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Dolly Parton's fingerprints are all over Tennessee. And how cool it is to see and hear how MTSU is working to preserve her legacy in music and beyond. Aaron Cantrell brings us a snapshot of the university's expansive Dolly collection, including her first ever recorded interview. Check it out for yourself!
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