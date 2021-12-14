Watch
News

Actions

Metro Police look for hit-and-run driver who hit man on scooter

The crash happened Monday night near Germantown
items.[0].image.alt
Jimmy Farmer, NewsChannel 5
Metro police search for driver who hit man on scooter and ran off<br/>
Metro police search for driver who hit man on scooter and ran off
Metro police search for driver who hit man on scooter and ran off
Posted at 2:53 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 03:53:59-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police are searching for the driver who hit a man on a scooter, and then ran from the scene.

It happened at the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Monroe St. in Germantown at about 7:30p.m. Monday.

According to Metro Police, a man was trying to cross Monroe St. on a scooter, when a car hit him. Detectives said the scooter and the rider were dragged.

When officers got there, they found the car had been been abandoned by the driver.

The man who was hit was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but investigators said he is expected to survive.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png

Check the forecast