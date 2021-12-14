Metro Police look for hit-and-run driver who hit man on scooter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police are searching for the driver who hit a man on a scooter, and then ran from the scene.

It happened at the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Monroe St. in Germantown at about 7:30p.m. Monday.

According to Metro Police, a man was trying to cross Monroe St. on a scooter, when a car hit him. Detectives said the scooter and the rider were dragged.

When officers got there, they found the car had been been abandoned by the driver.

The man who was hit was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but investigators said he is expected to survive.