Metro Police looking for person who shot a pregnant woman on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say a 23-year-old woman who was 8 months pregnant was hit with gunfire while she was in a car Tuesday.

They say a number of people were standing on the sidewalk on Lewis Street when a black Nissan Maxima pulled up. A woman got out of the car's back seat and sprayed bear spray into the crowd...causing them to disperse.

Police say this was the result of an on-going dispute between several women.

She then got back into the car in which the pregnant woman was in the front passenger seat.

A man still on the street then began shooting at the vehicle.

That's when the pregnant woman was hit.

She was driven to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was treated and is in stable condition, but her unborn baby did not survive.

Police recovered the abandoned Nissan Maxima she was in Wednesday morning on Decatur Street.

Police say the shooter was a young adult wearing a white shirt at the time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

