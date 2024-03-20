Metro Police looking for this man in connection to a teen sexual assault case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police now have an idea of who to look for in a case we have been following for more than a week — the sexual assault of a 15-year-old boy at a park in South Nashville.

The victim worked with the TBI to develop a composite sketch of the man who assaulted him.

The man they are looking for is described as being about 50 years old, has freckles, and crooked teeth.

At the time of the assault he was wearing a black ball cap, black zip up jacket without a hoodie, blue shorts, a gray shirt, and gray and white tennis shoes.

The teen said the man assaulted him at Seven Oaks Park off of McGavock Pike around 5:30 p.m. on March 7, nearly two weeks ago.

The victim said the man grabbed him by the arm, pulled him into a wooded area of the park, and sexually assaulted him.

The man fled after noticing other people in the area.He left in a 2000s model Honda Civic sedan and drove towards Knight Drive

If you recognize the man, the car he drove off in, or anything else on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. You can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.