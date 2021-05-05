Metro police: Man wanted for questioning after woman’s body was found near Opryland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police say a man is wanted for questioning after a woman’s body was found near Music Valley Drive over the weekend.

Police say 31-year-old Robert Johnson was reportedly Pamela Paz’s boyfriend at the time of her death.

Metro police Police say 31-year-old Robert Johnson was reported Pamela Paz’s boyfriend at the time of her death.

Her body was found at 6 a.m. Sunday in a small parking area on Pennington Bend Road near Opryland. The medical examiner determined that Paz died from apparent strangulation.

Anyone who sees Johnson or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Paz's daughter, Kendall Smith, said she was a single mother of four; she had two sons and two daughters. Smith says her 11-year-old and 10-year-old brothers are currently in foster care.

Kendall Smith Pamela Paz

Smith is focusing on raising money for her mother’s memorial and funeral through a GoFundMe page. If you are able to help, click here to donate.

"Since she wasn't able to leave the earth peacefully, I want to lay her down peacefully because I believe it's the least she deserves," said Smith.

Read more: Daughter reminisces about single mother who was found dead near Opryland