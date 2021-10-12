Metro police: Missing man not seen since Sunday night in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are searching for a man who went missing on Sunday night after leaving a bar in East Nashville.

Officers said 28-year-old Dakota Bingham was last seen by friends at Noble's Kitchen & Beer Hall on Main Street in the Five Points area. He left the bar around 11:15 p.m., telling his friends he would be riding a scooter home to his apartment on McGavock Street.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed Bingham walking to Fifth and Main Street, where he got on a scooter for a short amount of time, then got off and walked. He was then seen at the TA Truck Stop on N. First Street around midnight. Investigators said this is the last area and time his phone was detected.

He was reported missing on Monday by a friend who said she had not heard from him.

Anyone with information on where Bingham may be is asked to call Metro police at 615-862-8600.