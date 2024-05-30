Metro Police, Nashville Fire Department launch investigation into robbery, fire at Nolensville Pike store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An alleged robbery and then a fire happened back-to-back at a business off of Nolensville Pike.

Metro Police and Nashville Fire departments have launched an investigation.

Metro Police said they were called because a clerk at a clothing store was assaulted, but then calls started to come in for flames coming from the same store.

The suspect, who police are still looking for, allegedly hit the clerk in the head, took the keys to her car, and drove off. She was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital for treatment, but police said there is no word yet on how severe her injuries are.

When crews arrived to the store on Nolensville Pike, just south of Haywood Lane, smoke and flames were coming from the bathroom and venting out from the salon that is next to it.

Multiple businesses in the shopping strip have smoke and water damage.

Other than the clerk, no one else was injured.

Metro Police do not have a description of the suspect who hit the clerk, but if you know anything that can help, call CrimeStoppers immediately.