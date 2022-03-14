Metro police need help identifying vehicle burglar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway as police work to identify a vehicle burglar.

Around 12:10 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle burglar fired shots at a Colby Drive homeowner. The homeowner called Metro police and reported that he had seen the suspect in his driveway. After the victim confronted the burglar, the suspect pulled out a pistol and shot at the homeowner twice, hitting him in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Nothing was taken from the homeowner's car. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s or 30s. Metro Nashville asks that any tips about the suspect be reported directly to police.

There will be extra patrols in the area with overlapping shifts and additional officers on the street between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.