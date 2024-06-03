Metro Police officers raid and padlock Star Market on Buchanan Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police officers and detectives raided and padlocked the Star Market on Buchanan Street Monday morning.

Police say this is due to the prolonged "disruption in the quality of life"

The raid and padlocking is a court ordered action under the state's public nuisance law.

Metro Police Chief John Drake stated that in August 2022, Metro met with the owners who were told about the activities. The owners were given a chance to clean up but there have been 60+ instances of the same type of activity "It has not slowed down".

According to police, in addition to the drug deals, gunshots, fighting, drunkenness in the vicinity, the owners were taking in stolen items and selling them.

"We are going to have money laundering and other charges coming their way," Chief Drake said.

Chief Drake added that he hopes this will bring some peace back to the community.