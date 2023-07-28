Metro Police report more than 400 Kias and Hyundais stolen so far this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police revealed a big spike in the number of Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen in Nashville. This comes after months of our reporting on a social media trend that showed how easy they are to steal.

Metro Police said there has been a 200 percent increase in stolen Hyundai and Kia cars.

Police said so far this year there has been 417 successfully stolen and 245 attempts.

Kias and Hyundais have used the same ignition system from 2010 to 2022 and people are exploiting a design flaw in the ignition to start it without a key.

Sgt. Erik Nash with the MNPD Auto Theft Unit said a steering-wheel lock can prevent theft so crooks cannot turn it.

Unfortunately, TikTok videos provided step-by-step instructions on how to steal a Hyundai or Kia, making it too easy for thieves.

"I've watched several of the videos, and if they're halfway proficient at what they're doing, they can have your car broken in the window, in the inside of it in less than 30 seconds," said Sgt. Nash.

The manufacturers are contacting people to get their car updated, but Sergeant Nash also recommends calling your dealership directly to see if it qualifies.