NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new phone scam has tricked people into thinking there were warrants for their arrest, Metro police say.

MNPD’s Fraud Unit said there have already been three victims.

Detectives said each victim was falsely told they had to pay cash for the charges to be dismissed. They believe the scam begins with a male caller who says he is with the sheriff’s office. He has knowledge of the victim’s address, other personal information, and information about the courthouse.

Here’s the red flag, instead of meeting in an office, he sends the victims to a courtyard downtown in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue N. where they are met by a woman who has identified herself as "Debra Cook."

Detectives said she collects a cash payment and the victim then signs official-looking paperwork. She leaves to supposedly make copies of the paperwork but never returns.

Thanks to quick thinking, one of the victims snapped a photo of the woman with a cell phone.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

MNPD wants to remind the public that no member of law enforcement will ever solicit money. In fact, they urge the public to be cautious when giving personal information to someone who is not a confirmed and trusted source.