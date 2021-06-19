Metro Police search for deadly Haywood Lane hit-and-run driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Nashville continues.

Metro Nashville Police are searching for a dark-colored mid-2000s Hyundai Accent with several stickers on the rear bumper and trunk.

The crash happened Sat., June 12, at the 300 block of Haywood Lane, killing 55-year-old Ronald K. Lindsey, according to police.

The driver was allegedly traveling westbound on Haywood Lane when, for an unknown reason, he left the roadway, hitting Lindsey on the side of the road.

Lindsey died at the scene, and officials say there was no evidence of him being impaired.

The driver of the Hyundai also struck a large hole on the north side of Haywood Lane, likely causing front passenger side damage. Vehicle parts were found at the scene.

Metro Nashville Police Department MNPD: suspect vehicle

Anyone who recognizes the car from the attached surveillance photos or knows the driver was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.