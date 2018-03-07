Metro Police Search For Driver Who Fled Crash

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police spent the night looking for the driver of a car found crashed on the side of one of Nashville's busiest interstates.
Metro Nashville Police said they found the vehicle, described as a KIA SUV, on the side of Interstate 40 West near the Jefferson Street exit.
It didn’t appear to have crashed into anything, but it must have hit something further up the road because the airbags had deployed.
Another driver passed the scene around midnight and reported it to police. The car has Davidson County tags and an Uber sticker on the front window.
It’s unclear if the vehicle was stolen.
At one point, police had K9s out searching for the person. It’s unclear if he or she was wanted by authorities.