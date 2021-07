NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police officials asked for the public's help in their search for a man they say fired a gun inside a Walmart.

Police say 25-year-old Nicquise Trevon Betts is suspected of firing a shot inside the West Nashville Wal-Mart store on June 23, causing customers to run for safety.

MNPD Nicquise Trevon Betts

An arrest warrant charging Betts with felony reckless endangerment has been issued. Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be was asked to call 615-742-7463.