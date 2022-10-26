Metro Police searching for man who allegedly exposed himself at Gallatin Pike gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are searching for a man who reportedly exposed himself to a woman at a gas station on Gallatin Pike. It happened October 11.

The woman told police the man first came up to her inside the store and whispered in her ear. After she told him to stop, he followed her to her car at the pump.

That's when police said the man exposed himself and demanded a sex act from the woman. She told police he was carrying a pistol and threatened to shoot her before he fled in a gray Dodge Charger.

Anyone recognizing the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.