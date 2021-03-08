Suspect in short-term rental party murder surrenders to police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police have charged a Murfreesboro man with the murder of 19-year-old Jamarien Douglas at a short-term rental in Nashville.

Police say the shooting happened at the home on the 1000 block of 11th Avenue South in Edgehill during a house party on Feb. 9.

Metro police Metro police said a 19-year-old man from Jackson, Tennessee died following a shooting at a short-term rental in Nashville.

Police officials say partygoers identified 24-year-old Isahia D. Gooch as the gunman. He allegedly got away from the scene in a silver Hyundai Accent as officers arrived.

Gooch surrendered to police at the Downtown Detention Center Tuesday afternoon and is being held without bond pending a hearing on a charge of criminal homicide.