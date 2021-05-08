Metro Police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro police are asking for the community's help in finding a white hit & run vehicle that struck and killed a man in a wheelchair Friday evening.

The hit & run happened on Westchester Drive at Devonshire Drive.

The 72-year-old victim, who lived in the area, was in his wheelchair on the right side of Westchester Drive, where there was no sidewalk, around 5:15 p.m. when he was struck from behind by the vehicle.

Police say there was a white part of the vehicle recovered from the scene and that the vehicle is expected to have significant frontend damage.

The victim died shortly after arriving to a local hospital. Efforts are continuing to notify his next of kin.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-724-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.