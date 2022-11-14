Metro Police set to unveil an upgrade from their Vietnam-era helicopter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police will have a new crime-fighting tool, replacing equipment from the Vietnam era!

Chief Drake along with Mayor Cooper will be unveiling the first of the department's two new helicopters on Monday.

The two choppers were part of the 2020 fiscal year's Capital Spending Plan. It is part of a bigger plan from Mayor Cooper to equip MNPD with the latest tech.

There will also be a very personal touch added to its tail number. It will have the badge number of Officer Eric Mumaw, who died in the line of duty in February of 2017.

The operating budget for the 2022 year included adding 400 new vehicles and more than 40 new officers.