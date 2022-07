NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officials said one of their own vehicles caught fire after someone set it ablaze through fireworks.

Police said the MNPD SUV was parked at an off-duty officer's home within the Hermitage Precinct tonight.

No one was hurt, and police are pursuing leads into the arson investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NewsChannel 5 for updates.