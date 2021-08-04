Metro Police take part in National Night Out to connect with communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Across middle Tennessee, it was the National Night out Against Crime: an effort to strengthen the bond between police and other first responders and the communities they serve.

"It’s good to have a positive event going on in the community," said attendee Portia Jennings. "I was talking to a police officer earlier about how the area gets such a bad rap, and it’s really not. This is just one of those things, they open up the field in the community and let everyone see the vendors and things out here."

Different community groups and even Metro Police themselves say the first interaction someone has with a police officer shouldn’t necessarily be a negative one or an emergency. So National Night Out against crime is a chance, nationwide, for police to reach out, and for kids to get to know the officers behind the badge.

"It’s OK to come Say hi, give a high five, not just 'Oh, I’m afraid to talk to them,'" said Metro Police Sergeant Deniz Ismailovic. "So I think that bridges a gap. Obviously having music having food all that helps, and it’s just getting to know them."

The Antioch gathering was one of 10 locations throughout Metro Nashville.