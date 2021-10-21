Metro police: Three sought in Madison jewelry store burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are searching for three people involved in a Madison jewelry store burglary.

Officers said three people broke in through the roof of the Dick Bundy's Regency Jewelers on Gallatin Pike N. They allegedly cut holes into the safe room and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry, Rolex watches, silver and a firearm.

Two of the suspects disabled the alarm system before breaking into the building, Metro police said.

Police released the following surveillance videos showing the accused suspects and the van they were seen driving in:

Metro Nashville Police Department Shoes of a suspect in the jewelry burglary.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.