Metro Police to increase presence in entertainment district this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music City knows how to party, and Broadway is no stranger to large crowds. But when one of the world's biggest pop stars hosts a concert three days in a row, reinforcements get called in.

"We're going to be in full force downtown making sure everyone's safe," Sgt. Devonte Coleman, with the Metro Nashville Police Department, said.

Coleman said the Entertainment District Unit is expecting busier shifts this weekend, but has been planning for weeks and is ready to respond.

"It's something we've known for a little while now, and making sure we have the personnel, staffing downtown, all the security measures in place. It didn't come by surprise. We knew it was coming, so we're prepared for it," he said.

He said those that plan to visit Honky Tonks can expect extra vigilance as police walk up and down the streets to make sure the fun doesn't get out of hand.

"You'll see hundreds of us. If you need anything at all, just flag us down," he said.

But while, there will be extra security, police say large crowds attract pickpocketers.

"Make sure you keep your belongings where you know they are, don't leave guns in your vehicles please, don't leave anything viable in your cars," Coleman said.

Police encourage people to stay alert and keep personal items like wallets and cell phones protected.

"If you see something that looks maybe suspicious, it doesn't hurt to pick up the phone to call us or flag down the nearest officer," Coleman said.

He said the downtown area isn't the only place where more police presence will be visible. It will be a similar story across the city, as officers crack down on drunk drivers too.

"If there's a safety issue that needs to be addressed, we're going to step up and address it," he said.

In the end, Coleman, says the city's charm, comes from having a good time and keeping each other safe.