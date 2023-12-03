Metro Police vehicle stolen by woman after crashing in Hermitage.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman stole a Metro Police car Saturday after a crash, which prompted a chase.

Metro Police say an officer was checking on a three-vehicle crash in Hermitage, and when making sure the woman who caused the crash was not injured, she somehow jumped into the driver seat of the officer's vehicle and drove off.

The woman's name is Bridget Renee Johnson and she is 47 years old.

Johnson was traveling on Prentiss Drive when she left the roadway, hit the railroad tracks, and became airborne, landing on Old Hickory Boulevard at the intersection of Anthony Street and hitting two other cars.

That was the initial crash that caused a Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) officer to check on her, and that is when she fled in the officer's car.

Other CSI officers started to pursue Johnson and caught up with her at the intersection of Coreland Drive and Berkley Drive in Madison.

She stopped the Metro Police vehicle she was in and was taken into custody.

She is now facing five charges: leaving the scene of an accident, felony evading, motor vehicle theft, failure to report a crash and drug paraphernalia.

As for the other drivers she hit, only one was taken to the hospital.

Metro Police say the vehicle Johnson stole was not damaged and nothing was missing from it.