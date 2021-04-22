Metro Police work to identify man found dead in Seven Mile Creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives asked for the public's help in their effort to identify a man found dead in Seven Mile Creek near the Harding Place Bridge.

The body was found on April 6, but officials believe the man may have drowned in the flash flooding that happened in late March.

Officials believe the man may have been homeless. He was about 6 feet tall and had a tattoo on his chest of the word "Good Times" with an image of money smoking a cigarette.

Photo: MNPD Tattoo on unidentified man

They asked anyone who may know the man's identity to call South Precinct Investigations at 615-862-7763.

