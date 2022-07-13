Metro police working to identify suspect in Cane Ridge Road shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police are working to identify the suspect in Tuesday night's Cane Ridge Road shooting.

30-year-old Edys Uvaldo Gonzales Aguirre was critically injured after being shot in the neck inside an apartment on Cane Ridge Road.

Police report that Aguirre and a group of other men were inside the apartment when a disagreement led to the shooting. Aguirre was transported to the hospital after the incident.

Detectives say that the gunman left the apartment after the shooting. Officials are working to confirm the identity of the man based on what they learned from Aguirre and the other men inside the apartment.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.