Metro Polie charge man with criminal homicide in deadly stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives charged a man in connection to July 9 altercation that led to a deadly stabbing.

On Wednesday, 69-year-old George Beasley was charged with criminal homicide for allegedly stabbing 57-year-old Michael Wade.

Metro Nashville Police Department George Beasley

Police say officers responded to Monroe Street that morning where the stabbing happened outside of a grocery store. Officers found both Wade and Beasley at the scene. Wade told officers that Beasley was responsible and Beasley surrendered a knife to them.

Wade died on July 18 from complications of being stabbed in the abdomen. The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the manner of death to be homicide during an autopsy Monday.