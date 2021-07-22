Watch
News

Actions

Metro Polie charge man with criminal homicide in deadly stabbing

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
FILE PHOTO
Police-Bluelights900_1443101312637_24351626_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 11:04 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 00:04:40-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives charged a man in connection to July 9 altercation that led to a deadly stabbing.

On Wednesday, 69-year-old George Beasley was charged with criminal homicide for allegedly stabbing 57-year-old Michael Wade.

George L. Beasley.JPG
George Beasley

Police say officers responded to Monroe Street that morning where the stabbing happened outside of a grocery store. Officers found both Wade and Beasley at the scene. Wade told officers that Beasley was responsible and Beasley surrendered a knife to them.

Wade died on July 18 from complications of being stabbed in the abdomen. The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the manner of death to be homicide during an autopsy Monday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap