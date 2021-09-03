Metro Public Health Department sees spike in fatal drug overdoses in 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Public Health Department wants you to check in on your loved ones. They’ve seen a significant increase in drug overdoses in the Donelson area over the last several days.

The Metro Health alerted the public of the spike through their SPIKE Auto Text Program. Davidson County residents can sign up for and receive free, direct notifications of overdose spike activity on their cells.

The goal is to prevent local overdose deaths.

In a report by the health department, in the first 3 months of 2021 fatal drug overdoses increased by 3% compared to last year in Davidson County.

From January through March, the health department reported 155 Suspected Fatal Drug Overdoses.

73% of them involved fentanyl, 31% involved cocaine, and 23% involved meth. Approximately two-thirds of overdoses-related toxicology reports detected multiple substances.

Also, 66% of suspected drug overdose deaths were males and most deaths occurred among 25-34-year-olds.

There were also 628 non-fatal overdoses and about 1,300 Suspected Drug Overdoses that required an EMS response.

The numbers of deaths increased during the first six months of 2021, There were 360 fatal drug overdoses, in the first 6 months of 2021.

According to data from the health department's second quarter, suspected drug overdose deaths increased by 11% compared to 2020.

75% involved fentanyl, 30% involved cocaine, and 30% involved meth.

Also, the report showed approximately 69% of overdoses-related toxicology reports detected multiple substances.

67-percent of suspected drug overdose deaths were males while most deaths have occurred among 35-44-year-olds; during this time frame.

The results also show about 1,300 hundred non-fatal overdoses and about 2,700 hundred Suspected Drug Overdoses that required an EMS response.

There has been a significant increase in drug overdose activity over the last several days in the Donelson area. We urge residents to check in on loved ones, do not use alone, and call 911 in case of a possible overdose. INFO & RESOURCES: https://t.co/RtaKXetg0l pic.twitter.com/CimwDWAl1s — NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) September 2, 2021

If you or someone you know is at risk of overdosing, contact social worker and make an appointment for screening and referral to treatment (screening and referral services are voluntary, confidential, and free of charge).

To make an appointment call (615)-795-8146 or email: brigid.vingan@nashville.gov.

The Tennessee REDLINE provides accurate, up-to-date alcohol, drug, problem gambling, and other addiction information and referrals to all citizens of Tennessee at their request.

Their phone number is 1-800-889-9789. It’s toll free and they take calls 24 hours/7 days a week.

